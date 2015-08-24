FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Muji-Owner Ryohin Keikaku to accelerate China store openings
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 24, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Muji-Owner Ryohin Keikaku to accelerate China store openings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd, the operator of Muji brand stores, will open a flagship store in Beijing next year and plans to accelerate store openings in China to 50 per year from 2017, the president of the Japanese retailer said.

Satoru Matsuzaki also told Reuters in an interview on Monday that Chinese sales are up almost 20 percent year-on-year in August, indicating business has stayed solid despite the stock market turmoil in that country.

Ryohin Keikaku had 128 stores in China as of end-May, its biggest market outside Japan, as it looks for growth outside its mature domestic market. (Reporting by Danying Sun and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.