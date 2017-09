Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Aj Corp

* Says unit applied to Shanghai court to freeze Kaisa unit’s deposits and other assets worth 651.15 million yuan ($105.00 million)

* Says trust unit had loaned Kaisa Hangzhou unit’s shareholders 651.15 million yuan

