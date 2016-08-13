FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's S Immo sells a third of German apartment portfolio
August 13, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Austria's S Immo sells a third of German apartment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company S Immo AG has sold about a third of its German residential portfolio to capital investment firm Deutsche Investment, it said.

The sale of about 1,500 residential units in Berlin and Hamburg will earn Vienna-based S Immo AG a net inflow of about 140 million euros ($156.32 million) in coming months when the deal is expected to close, the company said in a statement published late on Friday.

S Immo AG said the property sale will make a positive contribution to its first-half revaluation result of about 106 million euros, with final six-month results due on Aug. 25.

The deal will significantly strengthen S Immo's balance sheet and increase its equity, the company said. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
