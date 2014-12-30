FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store to acquire two firms, invest in online luxury retailer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 30, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store to acquire two firms, invest in online luxury retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says to acquire two commercial property firms for 580 million yuan ($93.53 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 193.3 million yuan in private placement to help fund the acquisitions

* Says plans to invest around $7 million in online luxury retailer Meici with controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y3PFpW; bit.ly/1vp5ReD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

