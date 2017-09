Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 150-200 percent y/y versus net profit of 135.2 million yuan ($21.82 million) previous year after factoring in stake acquisition of UK’s Highland Group Holdings

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C5w3Qb

