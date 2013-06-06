FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's S-Pankki to buy Tapiola Bank
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's S-Pankki to buy Tapiola Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 6 (Reuters) - Finnish bank S-Pankki plans to buy Tapiola Bank to expand in the bigger loans business from its current focus on consumer credit, the banks said on Thursday.

S-Pankki, owned by Finland’s biggest retail cooperative S-group, said it will own 75 percent of the merged company, while LahiTapiola Group will hold 25 percent.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. S-Pankki recently bought financial group FIM to grow in asset management. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
