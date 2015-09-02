Former Saab Automobile CEO charged with giving false testimony

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of carmaker Saab Automobile was charged on Wednesday with giving false testimony, as the aftermath of the Swedish company’s bankruptcy played out in court.

Jan Ake Jonsson was charged in a Swedish district court with giving false testimony over an import and wholesaler agreement in Ukraine in March 2011 when he was head of the automaker which filed for bankruptcy in December the same year.

“The legal action is, in my opinion, groundless and premature,” Jonsson’s defence attorney Bengt Nilsson said in text message when asked about the charges.

Jonsson told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri he was innocent of the charge.

“As I remember it, the agreement was a correct one. This happened more than four years ago and at the time we had a string of other important things to deal with,” he was quoted as saying.

Jonsson could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

Two other former Saab Automobile employees were also charged in the case.

The Swedish carmaker, which had been making cars since 1947, was rescued from closure under its former owner General Motors through a sale to Dutch Spyker Cars in 2010, but the venture proved short-lived.

China’s National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) bought the bankruptcy estate of the carmaker in 2012. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Mark Potter)