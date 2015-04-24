Brazil signs $245 mln deal for arms on Saab fighter jet

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish planemaker Saab AB said on Friday it had signed a $245 million deal with Brazil’s defense ministry to supply arms for the Gripen NG fighter jet, adding to a $5.4 billion order for 36 aircraft finalized in October.

Saab said it would book the order in the second half of this year, after getting export clearance. The company did not say which arms would be provided for the fighter jets or which other suppliers would be involved. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)