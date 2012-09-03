FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyer of bankrupt Saab finalises deal after brand dispute solved
September 3, 2012 / 8:24 AM / 5 years ago

Buyer of bankrupt Saab finalises deal after brand dispute solved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The company planning to make electric vehicles based on cars made by Sweden’s Saab has completed its acquisition of the bankrupt car firm after a disagreement over the use of the Saab brand name was resolved, the company said on Monday.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS) said in a statement it had finalised the acquisition of the main assets of Saab Automobile AB, Saab Automobile Powertrain AB and Saab Automobile Tools AB, effective August 31, 2012.

The finalisation of the deal came after NEVS agreed with truck maker Scania and defence and aerospace group Saab not to use the famous griffin symbol on Saab cars.

The brand had been owned by the three companies, which in the past were one company.

NEVS is wholly owned by National Modern Energy Holdings Ltd., whose founder and principal owner is Chinese-Swedish businessman Kai Johan Jiang.

It said that it aimed to become a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, based on existing resources and with the addition of Japanese technology. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

