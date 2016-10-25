FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saab AB CEO says not in talks about Ericsson top job
October 25, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Saab AB CEO says not in talks about Ericsson top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish defence firm Saab AB's chief executive said on Tuesday he was not in talks with Ericsson's board about taking the top job at the telecom equipment maker.

"No talks are being held," Hakan Buskhe told Reuters when asked if he had been contacted about the CEO job at Ericsson.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week Ericsson could try to hire a CEO outside the telecoms sector. Swedish business daily Dagens Industri has suggested that Buskhe could be in the running for the job. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley)

