Defence group Saab makes offer for HITT

STOCKHOLM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab AB has made a recommended offer for Dutch traffic management and navigation systems maker HITT N.V. , the companies said on Monday.

The companies said in a joint statement HITT’s management and supervisory board recommend the 6.60 euro per share public cash offer, and shareholders together holding 73.6 percent of HITT’s shares have agreed to tender their shares.

HITT’s shares closed at 6.53 euros on Monday.

“The offer is in line with Saab’s strategy to be a leading global actor on the traffic management market,” they said.

“The acquisition provides a strong growth platform from which Saab can build on the combined installed base and enhance its capabilities to develop, sell, deliver and maintain leading products throughout the world.”

HITT last year has sales of 40.7 million euros and a net profit of 3.4 million.

The offer period is Aug. 7 through Oct. 2. SEB Enskilda is Saab’s financial adviser to the deal, while FBM Mahler B.V. is the adviser to HITT. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Richard Chang)