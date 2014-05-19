FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saab shares fall after Swiss voters reject Gripen deal
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 19, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Saab shares fall after Swiss voters reject Gripen deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Swedish defence materials group Saab fell sharply in early trading on Monday after Swiss voters blocked a purchase of 22 of the Swedish defence and aerospace group’s new Gripen E fighters.

In a referendum on Sunday, 53 percent voted to block a plan to replace Switzerland’s aging fleet of jets with the Gripen in a deal worth 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for Saab.

The full package for the modernisation of the Swiss air force, which also included infrastructure not supplied by Saab, was worth $3.5 billion and had raised opposition from opponents viewing the deal as an unnecessary expense.

Saab shares were down 5.3 percent by 0701 GMT.

The defeat is a setback for Saab but unlikely to derail the future development of the new version of the Gripen.

Saab, which said its outlook was not affected by the Swiss vote, has a framework agreement with Sweden for 60 new-generation jets. A majority in the Nordic country’s parliament want that number raised to 70.

However, Sweden had said it would not support development of the latest generation of the Gripen unless Saab could also sell the fighter to another country, helping to bring down cost.

In December, Saab won a tender to supply 36 planes to Brazil. ($1 = 0.8914 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.