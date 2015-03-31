UPDATE 1-Investment funds seek sale of 49 pct stake in Spain's Saba -sources

(Adds quote, details)

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Investment funds Torreal, KKR and ProA are looking into the sale of their combined 48.7 percent stake in Spanish car park group Saba, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

A competitor of France’s Vinci and Portugal’s Empark, Saba manages 184,000 parking spaces in Spain, Italy, Chile, Portugal, France and Andorra. It posted core profits of 77 million euros in 2013.

The company’s other shareholders are Criteria, the investment arm of Spanish banking group La Caixa, which has a 50.1 percent stake and minority shareholders, who hold the remaining 1.2 percent of the share capital.

“Torreal, KKR and ProA are seeking bankers to sell their stake in Saba. In principle, the stake of Criteria is not up for sale but depending on the level of the offers, anything could happen,” said one of the sources.

The source said the three funds wanted to close the deal before the summer.

KKR declined to comment while Torreal, ProA and Saba were not immediately available to comment.