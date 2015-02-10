FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saba Software to be taken private by Vector Capital
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 10, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Saba Software to be taken private by Vector Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Enterprise software provider Saba Software Inc, whose chief executive and other executives recently settled charges of accounting fraud, said private equity firm Vector Capital would take it private for about $268 million in cash.

Vector offered $9 per share for the Pink Sheets-listed company, which delisted from the Nasdaq in 2013.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said earlier on Tuesday that two former Saba chief financial officers agreed to repay nearly half a million dollars in combined bonuses and stock profits over the fraud, which involved falsified time-sheets by consultants at an Indian subsidiary.

Founder and former Chief Executive Babak “Bobby” Yazdani agreed in September to repay $2.57 million of bonuses, incentive pay and profit from stock sales.

Yazdani, who founded Redwood Shores, California-based Saba in 1997, resigned as CEO in March 2013.

Saba shares closed at $8.80, just before the deal was announced.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is financial adviser to Saba, while Morrison & Foerster is legal adviser. Law firm Shearman & Sterling is advising Vector. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.