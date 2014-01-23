Sabadell to pay 0.03 eur per share dividend for 2013

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell said on Thursday in a stock market notice that it would pay a dividend of 0.03 euros ($0.04) per share on its 2013 results, with two-thirds paid in shares from its treasury stock.

Earlier on Thursday, Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu said the bank would comply with a recommendation from the Bank of Spain to limit dividend payouts in cash to 25 percent of profits for 2013.

Sabadell’s 2013 profit tripled compared to the previous year thanks to trading gains and lower provisions against losses. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)