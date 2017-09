MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell is considering a 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) capital hike via a share issue to fund a possible bid for British bank TSB , a banking source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

