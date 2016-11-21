FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Colombian banker Gilinski to sell 3 pct stake in Spain's Banco Sabadell
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

Colombian banker Gilinski to sell 3 pct stake in Spain's Banco Sabadell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski has agreed to sell a 3 percent stake in Banco Sabadell , worth about 212 million euros ($225 million), to institutional investors, according to a sock market filing on Monday.

Gilinski, one of Latin America's wealthiest bankers, became the biggest single shareholder in Sabadell in 2013 when he bought a 5 percent stake as part of its 1.4 billion euro capital raising to fund its acquisition of Britain's TSB.

He then increased his stake in Sabadell, Spain's fifth-largest bank, to 7.5 percent before reducing it to the 5 percent threshold that obliges investors to declare holdings.

Gilinski's investment vehicle, Itos Holding Sarl, is now selling a 2.99 percent stake through an accelerated bookbuilding being handled by Deutsche Bank, a statement to Spain's stock market regulator said.

Sabadell and Gilinski have often been commercial partners, with the former buying close to a 5 percent stake in Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris, controlled by Gilinski, for about $50 million. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.