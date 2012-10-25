FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sabadell 9 mo profit down 56 pct on writedowns
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Sabadell 9 mo profit down 56 pct on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Sabadell posted a 56 percent decline in nine-month net profit on Thursday, missing forecasts after setting aside 2.17 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in provisions against soured property investments.

Net profit at Sabadell reached 90.6 million euros compared to a forecast of 95 million euros in a Reuters poll, while net interest income grew 20 percent to 1.38 billion euros, in line with estimates, thanks to the integration of smaller lender CAM in June.

However, Sabadell’s bad loan ratio jumped to 8.46 percent at end-September from 7.82 percent in June after including toxic property assets held by CAM. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.