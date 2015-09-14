CORRECTED-Spain's Sabadell eyeing bid for Northern Rock assets - report

(Corrects that paper says assets are worth 400 mln pounds, not euros, in second paragraph)

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell is studying making a bid for 18-billion-euro ($20.4 billion) mortgage asset portfolios from British nationalised bank Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, financial newspaper Expansion said on Monday.

The Spanish bank is the favourite to win the bid for the assets, valued at around 400 million pounds ($618 million), the newspaper said citing unnamed financial sector sources.

The acquisition will be financed by capital from British lender TSB, recently acquired by Sabadell, according to the sources, the paper said.

No one from the Spanish bank was immediately available for comment on the report. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) ($1 = 0.6472 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)