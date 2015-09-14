FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Sabadell eyeing bid for Northern Rock, B&B assets -source
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Sabadell eyeing bid for Northern Rock, B&B assets -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, recasts with source confirmation)

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Sabadell is considering making a bid for an 18 billion euro ($20.4 billion) mortgage portfolio held by British nationalised banks Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, a source familiar with the process said on Monday.

Sabadell is one of several potential bidders interested in the assets, the source said, confirming a report in financial newspaper Expansion.

The portfolio was put up for sale by Britain’s UK Asset Resolution, or bad bank, charged with winding down the assets of the two bailed-out UK lenders.

Interested parties may bid for all, or parts, of the portfolios, the source said.

Sabadell declined to comment.

The Spanish lender is the favourite to win the bid for the assets, Expansion said citing unnamed financial sector sources. The portfolios comprise non-performing and performing mortgages and Expansion’s sources say the portfolio could sell for around 400 million pounds ($618.24 million).

The acquisition, to be finalised in the next few months, would be financed by capital from Sabadell’s British lender TSB, according to Expansion’s sources.

The Catalonia-based lender closed its deal to take full control of Britain’s TSB bank for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.6 bln) in mid-August.

$1 = 0.8818 euros $1 = 0.6473 pounds $1 = 0.6470 pounds Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.