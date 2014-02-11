FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sabadell says targets 1 bln euro profit in 2016
February 11, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Sabadell says targets 1 bln euro profit in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell said on Tuesday it expects profit to quadruple to 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2016 with a new business plan.

In a presentation, Sabadell also said it expected credit to rise an accumulated 1 percent between 2013 and 2016, adding that it is targeting a ‘fully-loaded’ Basel III capital ratio of 11.2 percent in 2016.

Sabadell posted a net profit of 248 million euros in 2013, boosted by lower provisions against losses on real estate assets, which had gutted earnings in 2012. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

