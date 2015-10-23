Spain's Sabadell nine-month profit up 59 percent

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell said on Friday its net profit for the first nine months of the year rose over 59 percent to 580 million euros ($649 million), helped by growing income from lending and its acquisition of British bank TSB.

Even excluding its purchase of TSB, Sabadell said revenues and net interest income, its earnings from loan minus deposit costs, would have still risen sharply.

But gross lending would have been marginally down, illustrating the struggle some Spanish banks now face to ramp up earnings even as the economy grows again, and which is forcing some to seek out higher returns abroad. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)