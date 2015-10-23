FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sabadell nine-month profit up 59 percent
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Sabadell nine-month profit up 59 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell said on Friday its net profit for the first nine months of the year rose over 59 percent to 580 million euros ($649 million), helped by growing income from lending and its acquisition of British bank TSB.

Even excluding its purchase of TSB, Sabadell said revenues and net interest income, its earnings from loan minus deposit costs, would have still risen sharply.

But gross lending would have been marginally down, illustrating the struggle some Spanish banks now face to ramp up earnings even as the economy grows again, and which is forcing some to seek out higher returns abroad. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.