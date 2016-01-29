Spain's Sabadell posts 91 pct jump in 2015 net profit

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by the acquisition of British peer TSB which more than offset rising provisions against bad loans in the fourth quarter.

Net profit came in at 708.4 million euros ($771.9 million), beating a Reuters forecast of 692 million euros while net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, rose 42 percent to 3.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)