7 months ago
Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges
January 27, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 0.3 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier as its bottom line was hit by one-off charges related to mortgage floor clauses.

Full-year net profit for 2016 came in at 710 million euros ($757.93 million), below the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 738 million euros. In the fourth quarter, net profit was 64 million euros, almost 51 percent down from last year.

Spain's fifth largest bank by market value said on Monday it expected a one-time hit of up to 490 million euros from a court ruling that obliges banks to reimburse customers sold unclearly flagged mortgage contracts.

Spanish banks are expected to repay customers more than 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) after Europe's top court overturned in December a Spanish ruling that capped liabilities relating to these disputed mortgage clauses.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick

