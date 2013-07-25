FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sabadell first half profit rises 37 pct
July 25, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Sabadell first half profit rises 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Thursday posted a 123.4- million-euro ($163 million) net profit for the first half of the 2013, beating analyst expectations after big gains from financial transactions, such as trading operations.

Profits were up 37 percent on a year ago.

Sabadell’s net interest income, a closely-watched measure of income from loans, came in at 865.8 million euros in the period - 1.4 percent higher than in the first half of 2012 but below the 891.1 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Overall provisions against losses fell 43 percent, but the bank set aside 321 million euros to account for provisions it expects to arise from reclassifying some of its refinanced loans to non-performing ones, as instructed by the Bank of Spain. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

