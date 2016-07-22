FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Spain's Sabadell warns on year-end profit
July 22, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Spain's Sabadell warns on year-end profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from conference call, share price)

July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell :

* The bank said on Friday its full-year net profit would be slightly below 800 million euros ($883 million) compared to a target of 1 billion euros in its 2014-2016 strategic plan.

* Its first half net profit came in at 425.3 million euros ($469 million), below a Reuters forecast for 485 million euros, and at 173.3 million euros in the second quarter, below expectations for 233 million euros.

* This offset a better than expected net interest income both in the quarter and in the first half, while bad loans fell and core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, remained unchanged from end-March at 11.8 percent.

* The bank, which owns TSB, continues to be committed to its investments in Britain, where it sees no impact on business from Brexit,

* It said the fall in value in the sterling since the Brexit vote had hit group's profits by 0.3 percent.

* Shares were down 6.61 percent to 1.201 euro at 1015 GMT, lagging Spain's blue-chip index Ibex and underperforming Spanish and European peers. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2a4OekF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

