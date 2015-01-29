FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sabadell posts 2014 profit jump, eyes rise in loan demand
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Sabadell posts 2014 profit jump, eyes rise in loan demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Thursday reported a 50 percent jump in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, slightly above forecasts, as earnings from its lending business improved and it booked gains from selling off assets and trading bonds.

Sabadell’s profit rose to 372 million euros, versus the 371 million euros predicted in a Reuters poll, even though it set aside more money than a year ago to beef up provisions against soured debts and potential losses.

Lending fell nearly 3 percent. Spain’s fifth-biggest bank said credit demand had picked in the fourth quarter of 2014, as lenders across the country hope to see lending improve this year after a long economic crisis. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.