Sabadell beats forecasts in first half as lending income rises
July 24, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sabadell beats forecasts in first half as lending income rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday said net profit in the first half of 2015 had jumped 55 percent from a year ago, beating expectations as earnings from lending improved.

The bank, which recently bought Britain’s TSB from Lloyds in a push to expand overseas and improve profitability, said net income in the year to June was 352 million euros ($387 million), slightly more than the 349 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The earnings do not yet include TSB.

Return on equity at Sabadell, a measure of profitability, dropped to 5.5 percent in the second quarter, down from 7 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

