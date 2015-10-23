FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Sabadell to keep 'floor clause' mortgages
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Sabadell to keep 'floor clause' mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Sabadell said on Friday it would keep selling mortgages with a so-called ‘floor clause’, which impose a limit on how far mortgage interest rates can fall in line with a benchmark rate.

The terms of these mortgages are clearly marked to potential buyers, Chief Executive Officer Jaime Guardiola said in a conference call.

The removal of the widely-used ‘floor clauses’, following protests by consumer rights groups, may hit bank profits, analysts fear. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.