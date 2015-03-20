FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSB agrees to $2.5 billion takeover by Spain's Sabadell
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

TSB agrees to $2.5 billion takeover by Spain's Sabadell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - British bank TSB said it had agreed to be taken over by Spanish lender Banco Sabadell in a deal which values the business at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.5 billion).

Lloyds Banking Group, which holds a 50 percent stake in TSB, said it had agreed to sell a 9.99 percent shareholding to Sabadell and had given an irrevocable undergaking to sell the remainder of its stake to the fifth largest Spanish bank.

Sabadell saId that it would raise 1.6 billion euros of new capital at 1.48 euros per share to help fund the deal.

$1 = 0.6784 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham in London and Liz O'Leary in Madrid, editing by Sinead Cruise

