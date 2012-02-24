Turkey's Sabanci to grow in food retail-CEO

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding wants to grow in the food retail sector and does not want to continue the current situation with its joint venture partner Carrefour, Chief Executive Officer Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

Sabanci said in December it had appointed a financial institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its shares in its Carrefoursa venture with France’s Carrefour .

Kurtul told a news conference that talks with Carrefour were continuing and Sabanci would consider organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the food retail sector.