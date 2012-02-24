FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Sabanci to grow in food retail-CEO
February 24, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci to grow in food retail-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding wants to grow in the food retail sector and does not want to continue the current situation with its joint venture partner Carrefour, Chief Executive Officer Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

Sabanci said in December it had appointed a financial institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its shares in its Carrefoursa venture with France’s Carrefour .

Kurtul told a news conference that talks with Carrefour were continuing and Sabanci would consider organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the food retail sector.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer

