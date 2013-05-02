FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's CarrefourSA to seek buyouts including Migros
May 2, 2013 / 7:52 AM / in 4 years

Turkey's CarrefourSA to seek buyouts including Migros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s CarrefourSA, a joint-venture between Sabanci Holding and Carrefour , will look into buyout opportunities including Migros , Sabanci retail group head Haluk Dincer said on Thursday.

Organic growth and acquisition opportunities will be considered to expand the business, Dincer said at a news conference.

Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday it was selling a 12 percent stake in Turkish venture CarrefourSA to joint venture partner Sabanci Holding for 60 million euros, which will make Sabanci the majority shareholder. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; writing by Seda Sezer; editing by James Jukwey)

