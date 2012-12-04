FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Sabanci keen to exploit E.ON's natural gas expertise
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci keen to exploit E.ON's natural gas expertise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding is keen to exploit the natural gas expertise of Germany’s largest energy group E.ON as it develops its business in Turkey, its chairwoman Guler Sabanci said on Tuesday.

E.ON agreed late on Monday to take over a 50 percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa form Austrian hydropower company Verbund. Enerjisa’s other half is owned by Sabanci. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.