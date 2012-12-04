Turkey's Sabanci keen to exploit E.ON's natural gas expertise

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding is keen to exploit the natural gas expertise of Germany’s largest energy group E.ON as it develops its business in Turkey, its chairwoman Guler Sabanci said on Tuesday.

E.ON agreed late on Monday to take over a 50 percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa form Austrian hydropower company Verbund. Enerjisa’s other half is owned by Sabanci. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)