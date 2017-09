ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Sabanci Holding, the Turkish conglomerate with interests in banking and energy, wants to increase the number of its publicly traded companies, Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Tuesday.

Istanbul-based Sabanci plans to hold intial and secondary public offerings in some of its companies, Kurtul told a news conference. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)