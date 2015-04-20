FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa stake sale
April 20, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Monday roadshow meetings would be held between April 20-29 for its planned sale of a 25 percent stake in its industrial cord maker Kordsa.

Sabanci said earlier this month it had mandated Deutsche Bank, UBS and Istanbul-based Ak Securities to sell the stake in Kordsa to qualified institutional investors, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

