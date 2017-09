ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Sabanci Holding , which has interests in banking and energy, on Tuesday posted a 20 percent rise in its 2014 net profit of 2.08 billion lira ($826.9 million).

Sales rose to 27.44 billion lira last year, compared with 23.05 billion lira in 2013, Istanbul-based Sabanci said in a filing.