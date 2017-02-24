Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it expected its industrial group sales to rise 5-15 percent this year.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, it forecast that energy group sales would increase 10-15 percent. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)