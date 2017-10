ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding expects sales to rise 20 percent to 27.6 billion lira ($15.7 billion) this year and plans investment of around $2 billion, its Chief Executive Officer Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

He also told a news conference the company plans initial public offerings for insurance company Avivasa in 2013, energy company Enerjisa in 2014 and retailer Diasa in 2015. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir)