UPDATE 1-Sabanci sees 2012 sales up 20 pct

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, which has interests in energy and banking, expects sales to rise 20 percent to 27.6 billion lira ($15.7 billion) this year and plans investment of around $2 billion.

Chief executive Zafer Kurtul also told a news conference on Friday he saw consolidated sales rising 17 percent to 22.9 billion lira in 2011.

Sabanci’s consolidated operating profit was expected to be 4.3 billion lira last year, Kurtul said. Sabanci was expected to announce its 2011 results on March 27.

“We expect 11 percent growth in equity capital to 15.6 billion lira. Our investments will rise 36 percent to $2 billion, and $1.3 billion of this will be invested in energy,” Kurtul said.

He also said the company plans initial public offerings for insurance company Avivasa in 2013, energy company Enerjisa in 2014 and retailer Diasa in 2015.

The company expected to hold an initial public offering for its technology retailer unit Teknosa in the second of 2012, Kurtul said.

He said Sabanci had hired Rothschild to evaluate strategic options for its stake in Carrefoursa, its joint venture with France’s Carrefour, and he expects an outcome this year.

Sabanci wants to grow in the food retail sector and does not want to continue the venture with Carrefour, he said.

Carrefour Netherland BV holds a 58.2 percent stake in Carrefoursa, Sabanci holds a 38.8 percent, 2.2 percent of shares are publicly traded and 0.8 percent is held by others, according to the website of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

“We want to change the current situation. We are in the process of talking to Carrefour. We will see in time how it will become,” said Kurtul.

Kurtul also said Sabanci would consider organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the food retail sector.

Sabanci Holding also controls major lender Akbank and cement makers.

Sabanci shares fell 0.56 percent to 7.14 lira by 1236 GMT. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir)