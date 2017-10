ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding’s revenues will grow more than 15 percent in 2012, chief executive Zafer Kurtul said at a panel meeting of leading executives on Thursday.

Kurtul said in May the group was targeting a rise of more than 10 percent in sales this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)