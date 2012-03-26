Turkey's Sabanci plans $275 mln industry group 2012 investment

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, which has interests in energy, banking and industry, plans $275 million investment in its industry group in 2012, industry group head Mehmet Pekarun said on Monday.

Investment in Sabanci unit Kordsa, which makes nylon and polyester yarn, will amount to $130 million, while tyre maker Brisa unit will receive $110 million of the investment, both units getting 85 percent of the sum allocated for investments in 2012, Pekarun said at a news conference. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer)