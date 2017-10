ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding Chief Executive Officer Zafer Kurtul said on Friday he saw consolidated sales rising 17 percent to 22.9 billion lira ($13.00 billion) in 2011.

Sabanci’s consolidated operating profit was expected to be 4.3 billion lira, Kurtul told a news conference in Istanbul. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Seda Sezer)