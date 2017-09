ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Sabanci Holding, a Turkish company with interests ranging from energy to banking, on Monday posted a 54 percent rise in its first-quarter profit to 648.5 million lira ($241 million).

Sabanci’s sales were 2.48 billion lira in the period, less than the 2.54 billion lira in the same period last year, according to a filing with the stock exchange.