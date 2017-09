ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said its second-quarter net profit rose 23 percent to 518.7 million lira ($261 million).

Sales rose to 2.06 billion lira from 1.84 billion lira in the same period of the year before. ($1 = 1.9878 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Jane Baird)