FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Sabanci wants to float shares in energy, retail units, timing unclear - CEO
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci wants to float shares in energy, retail units, timing unclear - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding wants to hold an initial public offering of its energy company and a secondary float of shares in its retail unit, Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Monday.

Istanbul-based Sabanci, which also has interests in banking, cement and cars, is uncertain of the timing of the offerings due to market conditions, Kurtul said at a news conference following the release of 2015 earnings. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.