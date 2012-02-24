Turkey's Sabanci to hold Teknosa unit IPO in H2-CEO

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Sabanci Holding , a conglomerate with interests in banking and energy, plans an initial public offering for its technology retailer unit Teknosa in the second of 2012, Chief Executive Officer Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

Kurtul also told a news conference Sabanci hired Rothschild to evaluate strategic options for its stake in Carrefoursa , its joint venture with France’s Carrefour, and he expects an outcome this year. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Seda Sezer)