Saudi bank SABB says proposes H1 2015 cash dividend of 0.40 riyals/share
July 9, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi bank SABB says proposes H1 2015 cash dividend of 0.40 riyals/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has recommended a cash dividend of 0.40 riyals ($0.11) per share for the first half of 2015, the bank said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is the first time the bank has paid a half-year dividend since at least 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In December, the bank recommended a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014.

The kingdom’s sixth-largest bank by assets posted a 1.71 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 1.14 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
