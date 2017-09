DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has recommended a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014, the bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The proposed figure is slightly higher than the 1.0 riyal per share which the bank paid for 2013. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)