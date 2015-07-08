FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi British Bank beats forecasts despite 1.71 pct Q2 net profit fall
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi British Bank beats forecasts despite 1.71 pct Q2 net profit fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom’s sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a 1.71 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 1.14 billion riyals ($304 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.16 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.15 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its drop in net profit to a rise in total operating expenses, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Total operating income for the quarter rose by 0.67 percent on the corresponding period of 2014 to 1.67 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 5.79 percent over the same timeframe to 1.07 billion riyals.

The bank in May completed a private placement of a 10-year, 1.5 billion riyal subordinated Tier 2 sukuk callable in five years.

Saudi Arabian banks have been topping up their capital reserves in the last couple of years after a period of strong lending growth, through issuance of capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.