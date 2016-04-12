Saudi British Bank Q1 net profit up 2.4 pct, ahead of estimates

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom’s fifth-largest bank by assets, posted a 2.4 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 1.14 billion riyals ($304.02 million) in the three months ending Mar. 31, compared with 1.12 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.01 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed the rise to higher net special commission income, which jumped 8.3 percent year on year to 1.12 billion riyals. This offset a lower gain on the sale of non trading investments, while operating expenses rose 3.6 percent mainly due to an increase in provisioning.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Saudi banks have been contending with weaker credit growth as a result of lower oil prices and weaker government spending, which has fed through to lower net interest income. Fierce competition, especially in the retail market, has also contributed to the decline in income.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 129.98 billion riyals, gaining 7.9 percent on the same point of 2015, while deposits rose 1.7 percent to 151.53 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)